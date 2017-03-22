LAUSANNE, Switzerland -- Under investigation by an Olympic ethics panel over a $300,000 payment he received, IAAF council member Frank Fredericks has been urged by a colleague to step aside from the governing body's work.

European Athletics president Svein-Arne Hansen's call to Fredericks on Wednesday came three weeks before track and field's ruling council meets in London under IAAF President Sebastian Coe.

Hansen described "disturbing integrity-linked accusations" about Fredericks in a report this month by French newspaper Le Monde.

While Fredericks withdrew from his current International Olympic Committee duties -- ahead of a likely provisional suspension -- the four-time Olympic silver medalist from Namibia retained his active IAAF roles.

"In my personal opinion," Hansen wrote in a statement, "any individual who finds themselves under such suspicion now or in the future should step aside from all their sport-related duties until the issue is resolved as it is not good for the organization they serve.

"I expect the IAAF to follow its regulations strictly and come to a decision on the matter at hand as quickly as possible so that, whatever the findings, both credibility and trust can be restored."

If the allegations against Fredericks are true, it would be "an extremely disappointing betrayal of athletics," Hansen wrote.

The claims by Le Monde spun off a wider French investigation into the previous IAAF leadership regime which allegedly blackmailed athletes and covered up doping cases. Much of the reported evidence is linked to Russia.

Fredericks, a long-standing IOC member, received a bank transfer through an offshore company of almost $300,000 on the day in October 2009 that Rio de Janeiro was elected to host the 2016 Olympics.

The money originally came from a Brazilian businessman and was channeled via a sports marketing company created by the son of former IAAF President Lamine Diack, Le Monde reported. Papa Massata Diack was an IAAF marketing consultant and has since been banned for life by the governing body.

Fredericks has denied wrongdoing, and said he had a contract in 2009 with the sports marketing company. He reported details of the case to ethics commissions at the IOC and IAAF.