MONACO -- Turkish runner Elvan Abeylegesse has been banned for doping and stands to lose two Olympic silver medals.

The IAAF said Abeylegesse tested positive for the banned steroid stanozolol in a retest of a sample she gave at the 2007 world championships.

She has been banned for two years and had her results wiped out from 2007 to 2009.

Abeylegesse won Olympic silver medals in the 5,000 and 10,000 meters at the 2008 Beijing Games and silver in the 10,000 at the 2007 world championships.

The IAAF also said it had imposed a four-year ban on Turkish runner Gamze Bulut for a violation of its biological passport program. Bulut won silver in the 1,500 at the 2012 London Olympics.