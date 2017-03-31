        <
          Lindon Victor breaks college decathlon record at Texas Relays

          11:41 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas A&M's Lindon Victor set a collegiate record in winning the decathlon Thursday in the 90th Texas Relays.

          The defending NCAA and Southeastern Conference champion finished with a two-day total of 8,472 points, breaking the previous college record of 8,465 set by Texas' Trey Hardee at the Texas Relays in 2006. Hardee later won two world championships

          Victor, a senior from Grenada, got off to a fast start when he won three of the first five events on Wednesday. Rice's Scott Filip finished second in the final standings Thursday.

          Victor broke the record when he ran 4 minutes, 48.89 seconds in the 1,500 meters to earn 625 points. Anything slower than 4:50.02 would have missed the record.

