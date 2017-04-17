BOSTON -- Kenya's Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat won the men's and women's races at the Boston Marathon on Monday.

Kirui earned his first marathon victory by outrunning American Galen Rupp in an unofficial time of 2 hours, 9 minutes, 36 seconds.

Kirui finished seventh in last year's Amsterdam Marathon and placed third at Rotterdam.

Rupp finished unofficially in 2 hours, 9 minutes, 58 seconds.

Kiplagat won in an unofficial time of 2 hours, 21 minutes, 53 seconds.

The Kenyan policewoman opened up a big lead heading into the Newton hills, and she cruised to victory in an unofficial 2 hours, 21 minutes, 53 seconds in Monday's 121st running of the race.

It's the first time Kiplagat, a two-time world champion, has raced Boston.

She's won in London, New York City and Los Angeles.

Edna Kiplagat of Kenya won in the first time she's raced at Boston. Kiplagat has also won in London, New York City and Los Angeles. Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports

Rose Chelimo of Bahrain was second, 59 seconds behind and American Jordan Hasay was third in her marathon debut. Desi Linden, who was second in Boston by 2 seconds in 2011, finished fourth -- the first time since 1991 that two U.S. women have finished in the top four.

Marcel Hug, 32, of Switzerland won the men's wheelchair race at the Boston Marathon in a world's best time.

Hug outpushed 10-time winner Ernst Van Dyk of South Africa down Boylston Street to finish in an unofficial time of 1 hour, 18 minutes, 4 seconds. That's a course record and the fastest time ever for a wheelchair marathon.

It was the third straight Boston win for Hug. The old world record was 1:18:25.

In the women's wheelchair race, Manuela Schar of Switzerland finished in an unofficial 1 hour, 28 minutes, 17 seconds to win. It's the first time ever that a woman has beaten the 1:30 mark.

The old best for a woman in the wheelchair race was 1:34:06.