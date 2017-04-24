        <
          Russian marathoner Albina Mayorova banned for doping

          Apr 24, 2017
          • Associated Press

          MOSCOW -- Russia's track and field federation says veteran marathon runner Albina Mayorova has been banned for four years for doping.

          The All-Russia Athletics Federation said Monday that the suspension was handed down by the Court of Arbitration for Sport after the two-time Olympian tested positive for excess testosterone in a test taken last year.

          The ban is likely to spell the end of the 39-year-old Mayorova's competitive career.

          Mayorova's best result at a major championship was eighth at the 2012 Olympics in London. She has also been a top-10 finisher at the London, Boston and Chicago marathons.

