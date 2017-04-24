WHEATON, Ill. -- A suburban Chicago police official says the college student who was killed during a hammer-throw event was struck by an errant throw during warm-ups as he stood off to the side of the field.

Wheaton Police Deputy Chief Bill Murphy said Monday that Ethan Roser had volunteered at the meet and was going to mark the distances of the throws when he was struck in the head by the metal ball of the thrown hammer. He was 19.

Wheaton Police are investigating the death of Wheaton College student Ethan Roser, 19, who was killed by an errant hammer throw during a meet. Courtesy Wheaton College

He says the Wheaton College freshman was standing near the area where the metal balls land, but not in it.

Murphy says that the department is investigating the death to determine if there was criminal negligence, but that there is no evidence yet showing that there was.

Roser was from Cincinnati, but he spent much of his childhood in Zimbabwe, where his parents were missionaries.

"He's just a really special kid,'' the Rev. Mark Roser said of his son, the Arlington Heights Daily Herald reported. "We're having a really hard time saying goodbye and letting go. We know God's in control, and he works everything out even though it's beyond our comprehension.''