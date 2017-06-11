        <
          Usain Bolt sprints to victory in final event in his native Jamaica

          12:34 AM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt competed for a final time in his native Jamaica on Saturday night, winning the 100 meters at the Salute to a Legend race at Kingston's National Stadium.

          Bolt easily topped the field with a time of 10:03.

          Following the race, the skies above the stadium lit up with a fireworks display. Bolt says he plans to end his career at the world championships in London in August.

          Kenya's David Rudisha and Mo Farah of Great Britain -- both winners of multiple Olympic golds -- were among those in attendance.

          Bolt's Olympic tally of nine gold medals went down one in January due to a doping case involving his former 4x400-meter teammate Nesta Carter. The two were teammates on the winning relay team in the 2008 Olympics, which also included Michael Frater and Asafa Powell.

          That relay in Beijing started a run of gold-medal sweeps in the 100, 200 and relay at three straight Olympics.

