KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee sprinter Christian Coleman, who ran a 9.82 in the 100-meter dash during the semifinals at the NCAA Division I men's outdoor track and field championships earlier this month, is leaving school to compete professionally.

Coleman announced his decision in a letter posted Monday night on the Tennessee website. He wrote that deciding to become a professional athlete was not an easy decision because of all the support he has received at Tennessee.

The junior from Atlanta set the collegiate record with his 9.82, the fourth-fastest time by an American and ninth-fastest time in world history.

He doubled up this year, winning the 60 and 200 at the NCAA indoor championships before winning the 100 and 200 at the NCAA outdoor championships this month.