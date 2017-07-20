MONACO -- The IAAF says its doping panel has cleared eight more Russian track and field athletes to compete internationally as neutrals and refused 53 applications.

The latest athletes accepted include hammer thrower Sergej Litvinov, who placed fifth at the 2009 and 2015 world championships, and Danil Lysenko, the high jump champion at the 2014 Youth Olympic Games.

The IAAF assessed the athletes' history of drug testing to decide if they can compete worldwide while Russia remains suspended for widespread doping. A total of 49 Russians have been cleared in the past year.

The IAAF said 109 applications have been declined this year. The athletes have not been identified.

The eligible athletes must still meet qualifying standards to compete at the world championships in London from Aug. 4-13.