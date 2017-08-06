Geoffrey Kirui discusses winning the men's marathon at the World Championships while Tamirat Tola complains about the race format and Alphonce Simbu expresses his pride. (1:37)

Geoffrey Kirui gave Kenya a record fifth men's marathon title at the world championships in London on Sunday, winning a seesaw race with Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia that finished on London's famed Tower Bridge.

Kirui had to come from behind to pass Tola in the final quarter of the race. Once he got through the winding streets of London, Kirui found the way clear for a victorious run along the River Thames over the final miles.

"This is the best moment of my career, easily," Kirui said.

In the women's marathon, Rose Chelimo, a runner from Kenya now competing for Bahrain, pulled away from two-time world champion Edna Kiplagat to win a back-and-forth race by seven seconds with a finish time of 2 hours, 27 minutes, 11 seconds.

Amy Cragg took third to become the first American woman on the marathon podium at worlds since 1983.

Winning in 2:08:27, Kirui created such a gap over Tola that he had time to slap the outstretched hands of fans in the finishing straight before crossing the line. Tola weakened at the end due to a left Achilles tendon injury, finishing 1:22 behind Kirui and just holding off bronze medalist Alphonce Simbu of Tanzania.

"I do not feel like I lost the gold medal," Tola said. "Although I was in pain, I was able to finish the marathon."

Tola first shook off Kirui about three-quarters through the race but overestimated his strength. Slowly, the Kenyan came back and took over the lead by the 35-kilometer mark.

"I feared the Ethiopian because he had such a fast time, so I just followed my plan to 35K and then felt my body to see how I was doing," Kirui said. "Good for me it responded well."

Geoffrey Kirui pulled away to win world championships gold in the men's marathon Sunday. EPA/Sean Dempsey

Kirui, who won the Boston Marathon in April, got his nation its first men's marathon title since 2011.

Race favorite Daniel Wanjiru of Kenya finished eighth.

Other finals Sunday are women's 100 meters and pole vault and the men's shot put.

After the Americans went 1-2 in the men's 100 meters with Justin Gatlin taking gold and reducing Usain Bolt to bronze, Olympic champion Elaine Thompson will be seeking to get one back for Jamaica. Tori Bowie leads the U.S. challenge.

American Ryan Crouser is favored to add the world title to his Olympic shot put gold.

In the 110-meter hurdles, medal contender Ronald Levy of Jamaica failed to make it into the semifinals after clipping the first hurdle with his trailing leg.

Levy had the third-best time in the world this year and also won the Diamond League meet in Paris. Despite a good clearance out of the blocks, he hit the first hurdle hard and was so out of balance that he came to a stop at the second obstacle. He left the track seemingly injured.

Aries Merritt of the United States, who won the Olympic title in London five years ago, easily went through with a top time of 13.16 seconds, 0.07 seconds ahead of reigning Olympic champion Omar McLeod of Jamaica.

Nafi Thiam extended her heptathlon lead with a strong showing in the javelin, the penultimate event.

With only the 800-meter race to go later Sunday, the Olympic champion has 5,980 points, 172 more than Carolin Schaefer of Germany. If Thiam gets around the two laps of the track without a serious incident, she should add the world title to her Olympic gold.

Anouk Vetter of the Netherlands set a huge javelin mark of 58.41 meters to move into bronze medal position overall. Thiam was second with a throw of 53.93.

