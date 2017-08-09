Isaac Makwala qualified for the 200-meter final at the world championships after getting a late go-ahead to compete.

After missing the heats with a stomach bug two days ago, Makwala first made the semifinals in a specially approved solo-run. He then ran a blistering race from the inside lane to reach the final as the second finisher from his heat behind Isiah Young from the United States.

Isaac Makwala of Botswana qualified for the finals in the 200 meters. Christian Petersen/Getty Images for IAAF

The inside lane is tough in the best of conditions, but it was even more difficult because most of the water from the relentless rain had settled there.

Makwala pumped his right arm as he crossed in 20.14 seconds -- .02 seconds behind Young.