LONDON -- Phyllis Francis of the United States upset the favorites to win the 400 meters at the world championships on Wednesday.

Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo looked poised to win gold until she slowed in the final meters.

Salwa Eid Naser swept past Allyson Felix in the final meter to lunge at the line for silver, ahead of the American veteran.

Phyllis Francis, center, upset Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo, left, and fellow American Allyson Felix to win the women's 400-meter final on Wednesday. EPA Photo/Sean Dempsey

Francis finished in 49.92 seconds, .14 seconds ahead of Naser. Felix took third in 50.08 and Miller-Uibo was fourth.

In other events, Karsten Warholm of Norway won the world title in the 400-meter hurdles, holding off Yasmani Copello of Turkey and Kerron Clement of the United States.

The 21-year-old Warholm earned his first major title, and then looked up in amazement as the result showed on the giant screen.

The Norwegian won in 48.35 seconds, .14 seconds ahead of Copello. Clement, a two-time former champion, finished in 48.52.

Gong Lijiao of China won the shot put title at the world championships.

Anita Marton of Hungary took silver and Olympic champion Michelle Carter of the United States got bronze.

Gong took the lead on her penultimate throw and won with a toss of 19.94 meters. Marton then crept into second position on her last throw, tossing it 19.49 and pushing Carter into third. The American had a mark of 19.14 meters.

Wayde van Niekerk is still on track for a men's 200-400 double at the world championships.

The South African runner qualified for the final of the 200 meters on time after finishing third in his heat.

With only two automatically through from the three semifinals, Van Niekerk's time of 20.28 was good enough for the last spot in Thursday's final.

Van Niekerk already won gold in the 400.