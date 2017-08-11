Emma Coburn led an unlikely 1-2 finish for the United States in the steeplechase at the world championships Friday.

Courtney Frerichs took silver, and defending champion Hyvin Jepkemoi of Kenya earned bronze.

Coburn took the lead for good at the final water jump and kicked for home to finish in a championship record of 9 minutes, 2.58 seconds.

"Oh my goodness, what a race to be part of," Coburn said. "I never expected to win in that time, but I kept pressing. It is pretty amazing to get a championship record."

Frerichs was 1.19 seconds behind, holding off Jepkemoi in a sprint finish.

"I would never have believed this could happen," Frerichs said.

Beatrice Chepkoech of Kenya, the third-best performer this year, was running in the lead at the start when she missed the turn for the water jump on the inside of the track and had to go back. She made a strong comeback but faded in the final lap.

Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands successfully defended her 200-meter title, dipping at the line just ahead of Marie-Josee Ta Lou.

"I really had to fight for it today," Schippers said. "It is not an easy life, but it can be beautiful."

Shaunae Miller-Uibo, the 400 Olympic champion, took bronze.

Schippers came out of the bend just ahead of Ta Lou and finished in 20.05 seconds. Ta Lou set an Ivory Coast record of 22.08, while Miller-Uibo crossed in 22.15.

Ta Lou has twice been edged at the line. She settled for silver in the 100 behind Tori Bowie. Schippers got bronze in that race.

In the field events, Brittney Reese of the United States won her fourth world title in the long jump and first major title since 2013 with a mark of 7.02 meters. Pawel Fajdek of Poland won his third straight hammer throw world title with a 79.81-meter toss.

Russian long jumper Darya Klishina and hammer thrower Valeriy Pronkin, competing as neutral athletes because of their country's doping past, took silver in their respective events.

Ivana Spanovic seemed to have produced a medal-winning leap on her final long jump, but she was given a much shorter mark -- seemingly because the number bib on her back dragged into the sand and likely cost her precious centimeters.

Going into the closing weekend, the United States has eight gold medals. Kenya is second with three. Overall, the Americans have 23 medals, 15 more than second-place Kenya.