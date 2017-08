Yohann Diniz of France won the men's 50-kilometer walk at the world championships.

The three-time European champion won in 3 hours, 33 minutes, 12 seconds on the two-kilometer loop in central London. At 39, Diniz is the oldest man to win a gold medal at the world championships.

The Frenchman's time was the second fastest in history. Diniz also set the world record of 3:32:33 in 2014.

Hirooki Arai was second in 3:41:17, two seconds ahead of Japanese teammate Kai Kobayashi in third.