LONDON -- There was a complaint about being kept waiting too long before running on his final night as a track and field athlete, no regrets about staying on after the Rio Olympics and hope that his legacy would be proof for aspiring athletes that it is possible to become a legend without doping.

But the line that mattered most from Usain Bolt's farewell news conference at the end of the World Championships, in which he came in third in the 100 meters and pulled his hamstring in the 4x100-meter relay, was that he was not returning.

"I've seen too many people return and come back to sport and shame themselves," said Bolt, who admitted he was sad to be walking away. "I won't be one of those people."

The way Bolt bowed out of the championships might have left the 30-year-old wanting a better send off, and he was almost in tears as he walked around the track after entering to a firework display at the end of competition. But he said he was happy to have forgone the golden exit at last year's Olympics because it kept his fans happy and said he hopes to stay in the sport in some capacity, with his agent talking to IAAF president Seb Coe about potential roles.

Justin Gatlin, left, bowed to Usain Bolt after edging the Jamaican star in the men's 100-meter final Saturday. AP Photo/Tim Ireland

On Sunday night, all Bolt wanted to do was relax, enjoy breaking free from the shackles of a professional athlete's life and party. "I need to have a drink. I've had a stressful championships," he said.

"I don't think one championships is going to change what I've done. I remember after losing the 100 meters, someone said to me: 'Don't worry. Muhammad Ali lost his last fight also, so don't be stressed about it.' I have proven myself year in, year out through my whole career."

One of the stresses Bolt experienced at the London Stadium was an extended wait before the 4x100-meter relay, something others have suggested might have contributed to his hamstring injury during the race.

"It was unusual," he said, reporting that he had been feeling tight beforehand. "When they took us to the area behind the billboard, it was for a while. We were there for both medal ceremonies, pretty much 10-15 minutes.

"It was kind of windy, and I remember saying to one of them [officials], 'Why did you bring us out if you knew we were just going to stand here?' They said they were ready and then decided to do the medal ceremonies. We're athletes, so we just follow the rules."

As always, a series of varied questions was thrown at Bolt: what he thought about Manchester United's start to the season (the win against West Ham put a smile on his face on a "tough" Sunday), whether he was considering converting to soccer, rugby or cricket, and the state of Jamaican sprinting.

Jamaica's Usain Bolt lies on the track after pulling up injured in the final of the men's 4x100m relay. ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP/Getty Images

The legacy he leaves might be the most important, though. Showing young athletes a strong work ethic was at the core of it, and avoiding short-cuts was top of his list.

"I said we [track and field] hit rock-bottom last year or the year before, but now we are kind of on the way back up," Bolt said. "We have to really be strict and make sure it's all in a good light and it's just all about competition.

"I've proven to the world that you can do it: You can be great without doping, so hopefully young athletes can look at me and see. That's one of the things I want to help, when people get a chance to be around athletes ... say to them the work and all I've been through. Getting to them at a young age really helps because the right person can tell them what it takes to be great."