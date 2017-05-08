        <
          Emily Day, Brittany Hochevar win Huntington Beach Open

          HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. -- Emily Day and Brittany Hochevar won the AVP Pro Tour's season-opening Huntington Beach Open on Sunday, and Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena took the men's title.

          Day and Hochevar beat Betsi Flint and Kelley Larsen 21-13, 21-19.

          "Being a local Cal State Long Beach alumni, Huntington Beach was our home beach. This is a great place for jumpers like us to play," Hochevar said.

          Dalhausser and Lucena edged John Hyden and Ryan Doherty 21-16, 21-17.

          "Every time you win a tournament, it feels pretty good. It's been a long time since I've won in Huntington," Dalhausser said. "Hyden and Doherty are a really good side-out team. We had to serve a little tougher than we did yesterday. It was a high-level match. We got them in some passing trouble and I think that was the difference."

