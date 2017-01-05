VEVEY, Switzerland -- The governing body of wrestling has imposed four-year doping bans on two athletes from Iran and Azerbaijan.

United World Wrestling said a ban on Bashir Babajanzadeh took effect on Aug. 31. Two weeks earlier, the Iranian had competed at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, losing in the quarterfinals of the Greco-Roman 130-kilogram class.

The governing body said Babajanzadeh tested positive for testosterone in May at a Greco-Roman World Cup event in Shiraz, Iran.

The 27-year-old Babajanzadeh won a world championship bronze medal in 2011.

Zubair Dibirov, from Azerbaijan, tested positive for stanozolol in September at the junior worlds hosted in Macon, France. His ban took effect on Oct. 5.