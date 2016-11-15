WALLER, Texas -- AJ Foyt Racing will have two new drivers in 2017, Carlos Munoz and Conor Daly, it was announced Tuesday.

Munoz, a 24-year-old Colombian, will drive the No. 14 car after two runner-up finishes in four career Indianapolis 500 starts. He is considered one of IndyCar's rising stars and has one career win and one career pole.

The 24-year-old Daly grew up in Indianapolis and will drive the No. 4 car for the first Indy-based team of Foyt's career. Daly made his series debut with Foyt's team in the 2013 Indy 500. Daly's father, Derek, is a former Formula One and IndyCar driver.

Both cars will be sponsored by ABC Supply, which will partner with Foyt's team for the 13th consecutive season.