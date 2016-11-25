Florence Henderson, who went from Broadway star to become one of America's most beloved television moms in "The Brady Bunch," has died, her manager and her publicist said. She was 82.

Henderson was a regular at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Indianapolis 500. She served as the grand marshal for the 100th running of the race in May and delivered the "drivers to your cars" message over the public address system.

She traditionally sang either "America the Beautiful" or "God Bless America" prior to the race. Henderson was an Indiana native and a longtime friend of the Hulman family, which owns Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Henderson died Thursday night at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, after being hospitalized the day before, said her publicist, David Brokaw. Henderson had suffered heart failure, her manager Kayla Pressman said in a statement.

As the ever-cheerful matriarch Carol Brady, Henderson starred on "The Brady Bunch" from 1969 to 1974 and in various revivals of the show.

Henderson's final public appearance was at the Nov. 21 "Dancing With The Stars" taping where she was in the audience to support "Brady Bunch" co-star Maureen McCormick, who competed this season.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.