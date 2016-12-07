INDIANAPOLIS -- Max Chilton will return to Chip Ganassi Racing next season as the fourth IndyCar driver for the team.

Chilton was a rookie last year with Ganassi in the No. 8 and had Dario Franchitti as his driver coach. The Englishman was 19th in the IndyCar standings, and his seventh-place finish at Phoenix was his best of the season.

Chilton spent two years in Formula One before moving to IndyCar.

He'll rejoin the lineup of Scott Dixon, Tony Kanaan, and Charlie Kimball for Ganassi, which is moving from Chevrolet to Honda next season.