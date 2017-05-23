After undergoing surgery to repair a fractured pelvis, Sebastien Bourdais tweeted a picture from the hospital with an update on his condition.

I'm not going to go for a run tomorrow, but I'm up!

Thank you all for your support! pic.twitter.com/1u5OtqdbBg — Sébastien Bourdais (@BourdaisOnTrack) May 22, 2017

Bourdais was involved in a fiery crash in Indianapolis 500 qualifying on Saturday. He slammed head-on into the second turn wall after completing two laps at over 231 mph, the fastest laps of the day

Indiana University Methodist Hospital doctors told track officials that the 38-year-old Frenchman had multiple fractures in his pelvis and a fractured right hip.

Bourdais will be out for the season, team owner Dale Coyne told motorsports.com on Sunday.

"We're told he's going to be six to eight weeks on crutches and then there's rehab," Coyne said. "So yeah, that's it for the season.

Dale Coyne Racing announced Sunday that James Davison will replace Bourdais in the Indianapolis 500 on May 28.