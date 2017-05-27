SPEEDWAY, Ind. -- "Race day parking! Fifty bucks!"

He was walking directly down the middle of Auburn Street, the middle-aged, leather-skinned man in the jorts. You know, jeans shorts.

In his left hand he gripped a sign that read "PARKING Y'ALL, FOLLOW ME."

In his right he held onto the arm of an inflatable green alien, dragged, big-eyed and bopping along the blacktop, inevitably to burst upon contact with a stray rock or, more likely, a broken bottle.

The man with fistfuls of America strolled his neighborhood that looked like any community in any town in America. But this is Speedway, Indiana. This is where a glimpse through the canopy of firs provides a glimpse of a dark gray grandstand in the distance, and rolling down the car window reveals the boom-boom of loudspeakers and the whine of Indy cars streaking along at 230 mph.

"That's my house over there. It's like 80 years old. We keep painting it and putting new roofs on it," he said, first attempting to point with the hand that gripped the alien, then switching it up to point with the sign. "My granddad owned it. My mom owned it. Now I own it. We've all parked cars there. We'll keep on parking cars there. It looks different. Hell, I look different. but every May it's the same deal. Parking cars and watching races, dude."

Welcome to Memorial Day weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Where the alien-loving jort man had just unintentionally spoken for the entire Indianapolis 500 experience. On the eve of the 101st running of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing, so much looks so new, but it never feels too far away from where it's been.

To quote David Byrne -- the rock star, not the Bloomington dermatologist -- same as it ever was.

"You know, it is so much more modern now, but then when I am here it feels the exact same that it always has," observed Mario Andretti, standing in Gasoline Alley.

He first strolled into this garage area in 1965 as an Indy 500 rookie. Now he's here as a mentor to grandson Marco. In '65 those garages were still barn buildings with wooden rollback doors that were built after the entire area burned to the ground in 1941.

Now they are concrete buildings, the old "GASOLINE ALLEY" cloth banner stretched over the entrance long since replaced with permanent signage, anchored by the logos of corporate sponsorship.

"Sure, the buildings are newer, but I can still see Jimmy Clark and Lloyd Ruby hanging out," Andretti said. "I can still see Smokey Yunick and his cowboy hat banging on a race car. And when I go under that sign and out onto the pit lane, for practice, a race, whatever, that never fails to give me chills. Every single time."

When Andretti and his goosebumps arrive onto that frontstretch, the vista before him feels familiar by design. Today's 200-foot tall, tech-packed Panasonic Pagoda, built a decade and a half ago, is a deliberate homage to the original Japanese-inspired four-tiered wooden structure that was built in 1913, two years after the inaugural 500-mile race.

Nothing about Indianapolis Motor Speedway and its surroundings is original, except for the experience. Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Same for the iconic scoring pylon: Originally erected in 1959 and hand-operated, it is now a 92-foot, full-LED constant light show, able to crank endless information and video. But it retains that legendary black monolithic profile.

The grandstands, the flag stand, the retaining walls, the gravel-turned-brick-turned-asphalt racing surface, even the process used to paint each driver's name on the pit wall. They've all been upgraded over the years, yet all still fit like your favorite pair of jeans -- or jorts.

"It's like coming home," says Rick Mears, the four-time Indy 500 winner. He's been coming to the Speedway nearly every year since 1977, when he failed to qualify for the race, as a driver and now a coach and spotter. The only break in that chain was during the open-wheel schism of the late 1990s.

"When we came back after, what was it? Five years? So much had changed, you wondered if you would have those same old feelings," he said. "The instant I came through the infield tunnel it was like, 'oh yeah,' like you were back in your mom's kitchen for dinner."

Like that kitchen, it receives upgrades. The pressure cooker and the ice box gave way to a microwave and the smart fridge. But the silverware is still in the same drawer and the meals still taste the same. It doesn't matter how tricked-out the scoring pylon is, as long as it's still there, standing watch over the entrance to Turn 1.

"I remember sitting in the stands as a fan and looking at all of that, just memorizing it," Tony Stewart recalled two weeks ago during a photo op with A.J. Foyt, during which he piloted the roadster that Foyt drove into the Winner's Circle in 1961. "I remember listening to the cars as they came down the frontstretch and when they reached that pylon, they'd lift and set up for the turn.

"When I got to race an Indy car here, I did that same thing and I was like, 'Damn, can you believe this?' Then I drove A.J.'s roadster up in there and it was like, 'Man, this has been the same for every driver here for a hundred years.' And it'll be the same for everyone after us a hundred years from now."

The racers who show up over the course of that forever will, like their predecessors, struggle with four-lap qualifying; they'll take their turns plowing the wall off Turn 2, and they will continue to do anything both within and beyond reason just for a sip of milk.

They'll just do it all much faster.

The fans who show up over the course of that forever will, like their predecessors, identify themselves by "What section are you in?" as their tickets are passed down through the generations. A city, citizens and showcase intertwined like no other sporting event.

They will watch the Borg-Warner Trophy, born in 1936, continue to grow past its current height of five and a half feet as the sterling silver faces of more winners are added.

And if they need somewhere to park, they'll likely find the next generations of jort man out pacing Auburn Street to show them the way. By then he might have an actual alien helping him out.

"Race day parking! Fifty bucks!"