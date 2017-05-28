INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY - Fernando Alonso says he will "definitely" return to the Indy 500 in the future after an engine failure scuppered his bid to win the event at the first attempt.

Alonso missed the Monaco Grand Prix to contest the iconic 500-mile race as part of a bid to take another step towards the Triple Crown, which includes those two events and the Le Mans 24 Hours. His attempt lasted 179 laps before the Honda engine failed on the start-finish straight, but the two-time F1 world champion is sure it's not the last time he will grace the famous Brickyard circuit.

When asked if he is hungry to return and win the event one day, Alonso said: "Definitely, yes."

"Obviously, if I come back here, at least I know how everything is. It will not be the first time I do restarts, pitstops; all these kinds of things. So it will be an easier adaptation. Let's see what happens in the following years. I need to keep pursuing this challenge, because winning the Indy 500 is not completed."

Alonso had been a front-runner for most of the first 150 laps of the race, before two cautions in quick succession shuffled him down the order. He admitted it was pleasing to give a good account of himself for his rookie appearance on an oval circuit.

"I know that I can be as quick as anyone in an F1 car, I didn't know if I can be as quick as anyone in an IndyCar. It was nice to have this competitive feeling, leading the Indy 500.

"The whole day has been a very nice experience from the very beginning, the presentation, and then the racing was good, it was nice. I think the performance was good, we were leading for a couple of laps and at the red flag we were leading the race, so a very nice surprise to come here with these big names, the best on oval racing and be able to be competitive."