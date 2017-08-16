IndyCar driver Sebastien Bourdais, who suffered multiple fractures to his hips and pelvis in a frightening crash in Indianapolis 500 qualifying in May, said he's been medically cleared to return to racing.

Bourdais took to Twitter on Tuesday night to make the announcement.

Some of you might wonder why I was in Indy today... Well, I had the final appointment with Doc and guess what? All clear, let's go racing! — Sébastien Bourdais (@BourdaisOnTrack) August 16, 2017

Bourdais, 38, did not say when he planned on returning, and he will have to get clearance from IndyCar before he can race for real. He has always aimed to be ready for the season finale at Sonoma, but the possibly exists he could return at Watkins Glen on Sept. 3. Both are road courses.

The Frenchman, who drives for Dale Coyne Racing, drove 80 laps on the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in late July to see how his body would respond to the forces of driving a race car again. He has said that he wouldn't compete on any oval tracks for the remainder of this season.