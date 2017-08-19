LONG POND, Pa. -- Andretti Autosport driver Ryan Hunter-Reay was transported to a hospital after he was involved in a high-impact crash during IndyCar qualifying at Pocono Raceway on Saturday.

Hunter-Reay needed assistance to get out of his car and limped to an ambulance after he appeared to lose control of the No. 28 Honda and the left side slammed the protective soft wall. The car then shot down the track and hit the inside wall.

Indianapolis 500 champion Takuma Sato, who was the last driver to take his qualifying laps, posted an average of 219.639 mph to win the pole for the race.

Helio Castroneves also was involved in a violent wreck. Castroneves is the series points leader and holds a seven-point lead over Josef Newgarden with just four races left this season.

Newgarden has won the last two IndyCar races.

Simon Pagenaud joins Sato on the front row. Charlie Kimball and Tony Kanaan are on the second row.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.