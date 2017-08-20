LONG POND, Pa. -- Ryan Hunter-Reay has been cleared to drive in Sunday's IndyCar race at Pocono Raceway following a violent accident during qualifying that sent him to the hospital.

Hunter-Reay, the 2014 Indianapolis 500 winner, was treated and released from the hospital on Saturday night. He was evaluated Sunday morning and cleared to drive by the IndyCar medical director.

Hunter-Reay needed assistance to get out of his car and limped to an ambulance after he appeared to lose control of the No. 28 Honda on Saturday and the left side slammed the protective soft wall. The car then shot down the track and hit the inside wall.

Hunter-Reay had trouble putting weight on his legs, complained of pain in his hips, and was helped to an ambulance before being taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. He needed a CT scan and MRI.

His last win came at Pocono in 2015. He's 12th in the points standings with four races left in the season.