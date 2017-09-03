WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. -- Pole-sitter Alexander Rossi won the IndyCar Grand Prix at The Glen on Sunday, holding off Scott Dixon over the closing laps at Watkins Glen International.

The race for the IndyCar title tightened significantly with one race left in the season. Rossi, who won last year's Indianapolis 500 and just inked a contract extension with Andretti Autosport, notched his second career win by keeping Dixon, a four-time winner at The Glen, in his rearview mirror over the final 14 laps, winning for the second time in the series by just under a second.

Ryan Hunter-Reay finished third, followed by Helio Castroneves, Graham Rahal and Will Power.

Points leader Josef Newgarden started third and remained in contention until a crash exiting the pits ruined his day. He finished 18th, two laps down.

Dixon cut Newgarden's 31-point lead to three as the series heads to the road course at Sonoma for the finale.

Rain that was forecast never materialized, although the race began with the teams on rain tires due to moisture on the track from earlier showers.