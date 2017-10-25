INDIANAPOLIS -- Chip Ganassi Racing has hired British driver Ed Jones to join its IndyCar lineup next season.

The team is going from four cars to two, and Jones will be teamed with four-time series champion Scott Dixon. Jones will drive the No. 10 NTT Data Honda.

Jones was rookie of the year in IndyCar for Dale Coyne Racing last season, and he won the 2016 Indy Lights championship.

He said in a Wednesday team release that Ganassi runs "one of the biggest and best motor racing teams in the world," and the chance to learn from Dixon is a unique experience.

It was believed that Ganassi was going to sign New Zealand's Brendon Hartley for an all-Kiwi lineup with Dixon. But Hartley made his Formula One debut last weekend with Red Bull in the U.S. Grand Prix, and could finish the season in that series.