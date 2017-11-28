The Borg-Warner Trophy that honors the Indianapolis 500 winner has left the United States for the first time in its 82 years to celebrate Takuma Sato's victory in Japan.

The trophy's permanent home is the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum. It headed to Tokyo on Tuesday for a 15-day tour of festivities to honor Sato, the first Japanese winner of "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing."

The tour is also celebrating Honda's 12th Indianapolis 500 victory.

During the trip, the trophy will cover about 12,780 miles, more than 25 times the distance of the Indianapolis 500. It will return to the speedway Dec. 12.

The trophy is 5 feet high and 110 pounds and is valued at $3.5 million.