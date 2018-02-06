PNC Bank has partnered with Chip Ganassi Racing to be the primary sponsor of Scott Dixon in IndyCar.

The Pittsburgh-based has been affiliated with Ganassi's teams since 2013, but the full sponsorship package is an increase in funding.

Dixon is a four-time IndyCar Series champion and will finish his career as one of the best racers in American open-wheel history. His car had three different sponsors last season as Ganassi refused to sell inventory on the cheap for the star driver after Target pulled out of IndyCar.

Target was Ganassi's prime sponsor for almost three decades.

Dixon won one race, the pole for the Indianapolis 500. He finished third in the championship standings last season. He is coming off a class victory in the Rolex 24 at Daytona, which was the 200th win for the Ganassi organization.