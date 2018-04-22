BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The Indy Grand Prix of Alabama has been postponed a day because of heavy rain.

IndyCar officials called the race after a second lengthy rain delay. It will be completed Monday morning with a restart on Lap 23.

The race had been scheduled for 90 laps with a two-hour limit because of the heavy rain that contributed to some spinouts.

Josef Newgarden is still up front after starting on the pole, followed by Sebastien Bourdais and Ryan Hunter-Reay.

Newgarden and Hunter-Reay are both two-time winners at Barber Motorsports Park.