          Indy Grand Prix of Alabama to be completed Monday

          6:29 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The Indy Grand Prix of Alabama has been postponed a day because of heavy rain.

          IndyCar officials called the race after a second lengthy rain delay. It will be completed Monday morning with a restart on Lap 23.

          The race had been scheduled for 90 laps with a two-hour limit because of the heavy rain that contributed to some spinouts.

          Josef Newgarden is still up front after starting on the pole, followed by Sebastien Bourdais and Ryan Hunter-Reay.

          Newgarden and Hunter-Reay are both two-time winners at Barber Motorsports Park.

