INDIANAPOLIS -- IndyCar driver James Davison has been checked and released from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway infield medical center after a crash during Friday's practice for the Indianapolis 500.

Davison also has been cleared to drive, though it's unclear whether the Australian driver has enough time to repair his car to qualify for the race.

The Australian was trying to increase his speeds when he was exiting the second turn and started to spin. The car slid up the track and went hard into the wall.

The crash happened just minutes before Vice President Mike Pence arrived at the track.

Davison is one of 35 drivers hoping to qualify for the traditional 33-car starting grid on Saturday.

The field will be set and the pole will be determined Sunday.

This year's 500 is set for May 27.