INDIANAPOLIS -- Marco Andretti again finished atop the Indianapolis 500 speed chart Friday, posting the fastest lap of the day at 231.802 mph.

Editor's Picks IndyCar working hard to make cars safer The effectiveness of the design changes could be on display during the next couple of weeks with practice for the Indianapolis 500 underway.

Fittipaldi a spectator at Indy after surgery on legs Pietro Fittipaldi, unable to attempt to qualify for his first Indianapolis 500 after breaking his legs in a crash while racing in Belgium earlier this month, is still spending every day at the track while focusing on his recovery and return to racing.

Pacers' Oladipo to lead field at Indy 500 start Indiana guard Victor Oladipo will serve as the honorary pace car driver to start the Indianapolis 500 on May 27. 2 Related

The Andretti Autosport driver also was the fastest on the historic 2.5-mile oval Wednesday and third-fastest Thursday.

Rookie Robert Wickens was second at 231.732, with owner-driver Ed Carpenter winding up third at 231.066. Wickens drives for Schmidt Peterson Motorsports.

Drivers were given a boost of about 50 horsepower Friday and will continue to use it in qualifying Saturday and Sunday. How that sets things up for the nine-car pole shootout remains to be seen.

Team Penske driver Will Power had the fifth-fastest lap at 229.780, and that was the fastest no-tow speed of the day. Power won the IndyCar Grand Prix from the pole last Saturday.

Danica Patrick was 20th with a top speed of 228.284.

Honda took three of the top four spots with Andretti, Wickens and Oriol Servia of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

Practice was marred by one crash.

Australian driver James Davison hit the wall hard exiting the second turn and was checked and released from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway infield medical center. He also was cleared to drive.

Now the race is on to fix A.J. Foyt's No. 33 car, which might be in danger of being one of the two cars left out of the May 27 race.

Davison is one of 35 drivers hoping to qualify for the traditional 33-car starting grid on Saturday.

The car suffered damage to the left side, front and rear wings, the nosecone and the gear box.

Davison's accident occurred just minutes before Vice President Mike Pence arrived for a photo opportunity with this year's pace car. He hung around the track for about an hour and strolled through Gasoline Alley, where he posed for photos, signed autographs, waved to the crowd and was largely cheered.

Pence has attended the 500 more than 30 times.