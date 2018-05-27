Danica Patrick shows disappointment after spinning out and colliding with the wall at the Indianapolis 500, the final race of her career. (1:02)

INDIANAPOLIS -- Danica Patrick's racing career ended Sunday with a crash in Turn 2 of the Indianapolis 500.

Patrick lost control of the car and hit hard on the outside wall, sliding back down across the track and into the inside barrier.

The rest of the field managed to miss Patrick as she came to rest on the grass. Despite the hard hit, Patrick managed to climb out of the car on her own.

Patrick said she's not sure what happened.

"Today was really disappointing for what we were hoping for and what you want for your last race, but I'm grateful for all of it ... I wish I could have finished stronger," she said.

play 1:12 Danica Patrick crashes in final race Danica Patrick loses control and crashes into the wall on the 68th lap of the Indianapolis 500, the final race of her career.

She was asked what her emotions were after the crash at the Brickyard or on her entire career.

"It's an entire career. But what really launched it was this, so it's both of them. I've had a lot of good fortune here and did still have some this month, it just didn't come on race day. But we had some good moments," she said.

Defending champion Takuma Sato also is out of the race after running into the back of James Davison's car. The two collided in Turn 4 to bring out the first caution of the day.

Davison had been off the pace earlier in the race, and he was clearly slower than the rest of the field as they tried to zip by him. Sato was unable to dodge him on Lap 47, but the rest of the cars were able to avoid their debris.

Ed Jones also crashed out of after hitting the wall coming out of Turn 2. He was taken to a hospital with a headache and neck pain. He was awake and alert.

Patrick received a massive ovation when she was introduced Sunday for her first Indy 500 since 2011.

Patrick announced months ago that she would retire after the Indy 500, the second half of the "Danica Double.'' She also raced the Daytona 500.

Sato held off Helio Castroneves to become the first Japanese winner a year ago.

ESPN's Bob Pockrass and The Associated Press contributed to this report.