The IndyCar race in Detroit stops before it really even starts as the pace car crashes into a wall. (1:37)

Ryan Hunter-Reay won his first IndyCar race since 2015, prevailing at Belle Isle after teammate Alexander Rossi slid off the track at a turn with about seven laps to go.

Rossi, the pole winner, was struggling to hold off Hunter-Reay before the mishap at a right turn on Lap 64 of 70. From there, it was smooth sailing for Hunter-Reay on the 2.35-mile street course. He finished more than 11 seconds ahead of second-place Will Power.

Ed Jones finished third, followed by Scott Dixon. Rossi fell to 12th and dropped out of the series points lead.

The race Sunday was delayed over a half-hour because the pace car crashed during a pace lap. Chevrolet said in a statement that there were no serious injuries.

"We are thankful that there were no serious injuries. Both the pace car driver and the series official were taken to the infield care center, where they were checked, cleared and released.

"It is unfortunate that this incident happened. Many factors contributed, including weather and track conditions. The car's safety systems performed as expected."

Power, the Indianapolis 500 champion, returned to the top of the season standings. He had fallen to third place after Saturday's race, in which Dixon outlasted Hunter-Reay for the win.

Hunter-Reay won the weekend's second IndyCar race for his 17th career win. It was the 59th for Andretti Autosport.

