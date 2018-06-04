        <
          GM executive on pace car crash: 'Sorry does not describe it'

          Pace car crashes at IndyCar race (1:37)

          The IndyCar race in Detroit stops before it really even starts as the pace car crashes into a wall. (1:37)

          4:00 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          A General Motors executive who was driving the pace car Sunday that crashed into a wall and delayed the start of an IndyCar race in Detroit said Monday on social media that he let down his family and general manager.

          Mark Reuss was driving when the Corvette spun and crashed during a pace lap just before the race's scheduled start time. Team Chevy blamed the weather and track conditions.

          Reuss is product development chief for Detroit-based GM. On Facebook, he said: "Sorry does not describe it."

          No one was seriously injured in the crash Sunday. It delayed the race about 30 minutes.

          Ryan Hunter-Reay went on to win the race, his first IndyCar victory since 2015. He says the delay was "no big deal."

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

