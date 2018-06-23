        <
        >

          Josef Newgarden beats teammate Will Power for Road America pole

          6:21 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          ELKHART LAKE, Wis. -- Defending IndyCar series champion Josef Newgarden won the pole Saturday for the race at Road America, leading a Team Penske sweep of the front row.

          Newgarden turned in a lap time of 1 minute, 43.20 seconds for his fifth career pole and second straight after taking pole position two weeks ago at Texas.

          He edged teammate Will Power by 0.05 seconds.

          Andretti Autosport drivers locked down the second row for the 222-mile race Sunday, with Ryan Hunter-Reay starting third and Alexander Rossi taking fourth.

          Rookie Robert Wickens will start fifth. Points leader Scott Dixon will start eighth, his lowest starting position since qualifying ninth for the Indy 500 last month.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices