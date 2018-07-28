        <
          Alexander Rossi wins pole for Honda Indy 200

          5:24 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          LEXINGTON, Ohio -- Alexander Rossi won his third pole of the season Saturday, leading qualifying for the Honda Indy 200 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

          Rossi, the 2016 Indianapolis 500 winner, denied Will Power his third pole at the Lexington, Ohio, course. His NAPA Auto Parts Honda had a one-lap speed of 125.677 mph over the 13-turn, 2.258-mile permanent road course.

          His previous poles this season were street courses at Long Beach and Belle Isle Park. He has four career poles.

          The 90-lap, 202-mile race is Sunday.

          Power has yet to win at Mid-Ohio despite six top-5 finishes in nine starts. He had a speed of 125.263 mph in the Verizon Team Penske Chevy.

