IndyCar Series leader Scott Dixon has signed a multiyear contract extension with Chip Ganassi Racing that will likely take the four-time champion through the end of his career.

Dixon is in his 17th season driving for Chip Ganassi. His career began in 2000 with PacWest Racing, but the team ran out of money three races into the 2002 season and Dixon was picked up by Ganassi. His tenure is the longest of any Ganassi driver.

"I think when you mention the name Scott Dixon, the numbers and the records start to speak for themselves," Ganassi said in a statement announcing the extension, which begins in 2019. "We have achieved a lot together, but there are no signs of him slowing down. He's still the guy the championship goes through, and you know you have to beat him to get on the top step. He's a driver that's always thinking about the next race and how he's going to approach it, attack it and ultimately win it.

"I'm very happy that we have the opportunity to continue this relationship and look forward to many more successful years together."

The New Zealand native's 44 career victories (including the 2008 Indianapolis 500) trail only A.J. Foyt and Mario Andretti on the all-time win list.

At 38, he's leading the series in pursuit of his fifth IndyCar title. Dixon has three wins this season and leads Alexander Rossi by 46 points in the standings.

"I have always said I have a massive amount of respect for Chip and what he's done in this sport," Dixon said in the statement. "This is not an easy business. His résumé speaks for itself, and he's the type of team owner any driver would want to drive for. He gives you the tools you need to go out and get the job done, with the right group of people.

"This team has been like a family to me since way back in 2002, and I'm glad I'll be here trying to fight for more wins, championships and Indianapolis 500s for years to come."

