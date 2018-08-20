IndyCar driver Robert Wickens is scheduled to undergo surgery Monday evening for a spinal injury one day after his car went airborne in a crash at Pocono Raceway.

Wickens suffered injuries to his lower extremities, right arm and spine and also a pulmonary contusion when his car soared into the fence on the seventh lap of the ABC Supply 500 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

Pocono Raceway workers repair fencing damaged when Robert Wickens' car went airborne during Sunday's ABC Supply 500. Matthew O'Haren/USA TODAY Sports

The Canadian driver was attempting to pass Ryan Hunter-Reay when the two cars touched slightly. That caused Hunter-Reay's car to careen into the wall, and Wickens' car was pulled along for the ride. Once Wickens' car soared over Hunter-Reay's and hit the fence, it spun around like a top. The fencing was shredded, and Wickens' car was reduced to just the tub, which came to a rest on the track along an interior wall.

Medical workers attended to Wickens, who was awake and alert, before transporting him to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest via helicopter.

Wickens had reeled off four consecutive top-five finishes entering Sunday's race at Pocono and matched a career-best finish of second in the previous race at Mid-Ohio.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.