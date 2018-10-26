IndyCar driver Robert Wickens, injured in a violent crash Aug. 19 at Pocono Raceway, confirmed Thursday night that he is paralyzed from the waist down.
The Schmidt Peterson Motorsports driver posted a note on Instagram on Thursday to provide clarity on the extent of his injuries.
View this post on Instagram
Did my first slide transfer as a paraplegic today. My upper body is getting stronger and stronger and hopefully I'll be able to do it unassisted soon. I've only been posting videos of the small movement in my legs, but the reality is I am far away from walking on my own. Some people are a bit confused with the severity of my injury, so I wanted let you know the reality of it. I've never worked harder for anything in my life, and I am giving it all I've got to spark those nerves in my legs. 💪🏽
Wickens, whose car got airborne and spun several times along the Pocono catch fence, suffered an injury to his spinal cord as well as a thoracic spinal fracture, neck fracture, tibia and fibula fractures to both legs, four broken ribs, a broken right forearm, a broken elbow, fractures in both hands and a pulmonary contusion.
The 29-year-old rookie from Canada had top finishes of second at Phoenix and Mid-Ohio.