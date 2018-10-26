IndyCar driver Robert Wickens, injured in a violent crash Aug. 19 at Pocono Raceway, confirmed Thursday night that he is paralyzed from the waist down.

The Schmidt Peterson Motorsports driver posted a note on Instagram on Thursday to provide clarity on the extent of his injuries.

Wickens, whose car got airborne and spun several times along the Pocono catch fence, suffered an injury to his spinal cord as well as a thoracic spinal fracture, neck fracture, tibia and fibula fractures to both legs, four broken ribs, a broken right forearm, a broken elbow, fractures in both hands and a pulmonary contusion.

The 29-year-old rookie from Canada had top finishes of second at Phoenix and Mid-Ohio.