Penske expects Castroneves back at Indy in 2020

INDIANAPOLIS -- Roger Penske expects Helio Castroneves to race in next year's Indianapolis 500.

The most successful IndyCar team owner in history told The Associated Press on Wednesday that when the three-time race winner made the full-time switch to sports cars last year, Penske made a three-year commitment to bring the Brazilian back to Indianapolis for a chance at a record-tying fourth win.

Castroneves won the 500 in 2001, 2002 and 2009. He also finished second in 2003, 2014 and 2017 and was third in 2007. The 44-year-old Castroneves has six other top-10 finishes in 18 career starts on Indianapolis' 2.5-mile oval. He finished a career-worst 27th last year.

Qualifying will be held Saturday and Sunday. This year's race will be staged May 26.

Castroneves had the fifth-fastest lap on the second day of practice with a speed of 228.441 mph. He made his season debut in last Saturday's IndyCar Grand Prix and finished 21st, two laps behind the leaders.