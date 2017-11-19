NASCAR Cup teams are happy that NASCAR decided Saturday to allot the teams an extra set of tires to give them 11 for the race today at Homestead-Miami Speedway. That is two sets fewer than last year but still one better than the original 10 planned. Martin Truex Jr.: "What everybody was kind of nervous about was not having enough tires. This isn't the kind of place, especially racing for a championship, that at some point in the race you want to have to stay out and save tires for later or we're going to be screwed."

Bob Pockrass, NASCAR