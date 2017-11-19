Customize ESPN
Kevin Harvick has passed Brad Keselowski for second and the top spot among the four NASCAR Cup finalists. There are 175 laps left at Homestead.
Kyle Larson isn't in championship contention but won the opening stage Sunday at Homestead. The title finalists are 2-3-4-5: Brad Keselowski-Kyle Busch-Kevin Harvick-Martin Truex Jr. before pit stops between stages. There are 186 laps left in the race.
After 25 laps, Brad Keselowski is running second, the best of the four championship finalists. There is a reason: He pitted under caution after six laps, proving that new tires make a big difference. Martin Truex Jr. is fourth overall and second among the title contenders.
Rowdy Harrell, who won 3 national titles as an Alabama linebacker, stretches before a day going over the wall for Dale Earnhardt Jr. as jack man.
They're ready for racing at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Martin Truex Jr. and girlfriend Sherry Pollex take photos prior to the championship race Sunday at Homestead. Truex has won seven races this year.
Brad Keselowski and crew chief Paul Wolfe chat minutes before he gets in the car for the race today at Homestead.
Final grid photo op for Earnhardt. Biggest I've ever seen.
And one more "retiring" driver photo as Matt Kenseth takes a photo with his family by his car. The 2003 NASCAR Cup champion has said this likely is his final Cup race.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. poses with his crew prior to his final NASCAR Cup race today at Homestead. He will have to start at the rear because of an engine change earlier in the weekend.
Danica Patrick takes a photo with her crew prior to the race today at Homestead. It is her final race at Stewart-Haas Racing.
Among those here today at the NASCAR Cup finale is 2017 IndyCar champ Josef Newgarden.
The Kyle Busch car has just passed prerace tech, the last car to make it through and set for the NASCAR finale today at Homestead.
NASCAR Cup teams are happy that NASCAR decided Saturday to allot the teams an extra set of tires to give them 11 for the race today at Homestead-Miami Speedway. That is two sets fewer than last year but still one better than the original 10 planned. Martin Truex Jr.: "What everybody was kind of nervous about was not having enough tires. This isn't the kind of place, especially racing for a championship, that at some point in the race you want to have to stay out and save tires for later or we're going to be screwed."
This is Curtis from Marathon, FL. He was the lucky soul to grab Dale Jr's last autograph before the driver had to bolt for the drivers meeting.
A bit of scrutiny: The championship finalist cars of Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch are still going through tech about an hour before the prerace ceremonies begin at Homestead. The Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski cars are through prerace tech.
Charles Ray drove to Homestead from Alabama to show Dale Jr this helmet, signed by Earnhardt and his father at Jr's first Talladega race, April 2000.
This is not Dale Junior. This is Brian Martin of Merritt Island, FL waiting to get his doppelgänger's autograph.
Homestead-Miami Speedway, which has 47,000 grandstand seats and 66 suites, announced it sold its last remaining tickets this morning for the NASCAR Cup championship race today.
NASCAR Vice Chairman Mike Helton recognizes Danica Patrick, Matt Kenseth and Dale Earnhardt Jr. during the prerace drivers meeting at Homestead. This is likely the last NASCAR Cup race for Kenseth and Earnhardt while Patrick plans to only run the Daytona 500 (and the Indy 500) next year. A video of tributes from drivers and others in the industry — as well as some famous people outside the sport — was then played to honor Earnhardt.
NASCAR Chairman Brian France says that with the young talent in the sport and the increased competition of stage racing, he is bullish on the future. France: "We like where we're at and we like where we're going."
Lot of Dale Jr fans bringing back the old school apparel for his last Cup race.
Yes, NASCAR legend Bobby Allison is leader of the Alabama Gang, but did you know he's actually from Miami? It's true.
Kevin Harvick's car is the first of the four finalists to pass prerace technical inspection for the NASCAR Cup championship race today at Homestead.
Racers commemorating today's events in different ways. If you're Kyle Busch, the M&M's driver, you get special M&M's.
