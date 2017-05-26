CONCORD, N.C. -- Kyle Larson, the NASCAR Cup Series points leader and one of the favorites in the Coca-Cola 600, will have to start at the rear of the field Sunday after he never took a qualifying lap Thursday.

Larson's car got through prequalifying inspection with just a minute left in the first round, not giving him enough time for the team to remove the struts used to get through tech and make a qualifying lap at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

In the last Cup points race two weeks ago at Kansas Speedway, 12 Cup drivers never took a qualifying lap because of inspection issues. On Thursday, it was only two who didn't take a lap -- Larson and Corey LaJoie.

"I typically don't qualify well here anyway," Larson said. "I come from the back here a lot. So I'm not too worried about it. ... It happened to us at Texas and we rebounded from that and finished second."

NASCAR allots three hours for qualifying inspection, which gives teams at least one chance to get through. The Chip Ganassi Racing team for Larson failed twice.

"I know the teams are frustrated with the tech process," Larson said.

"I know nothing about how it all works. I don't really have much to say about it, other than I know my crew chief hates it."

Larson could get a boost from NASCAR and CMS officials applying a formulated liquid resin (which doesn't have actual resin dust) -- commonly known by its brand names as VHT or PJ1 -- to the upper groove in the corners to increase tire grip and encourage drivers to use the top lane rather than the typically faster lower groove.

"I hope the VHT up top is nice," Larson said. "Charlotte is a hard place to pass at, but you've got 600 miles to do it."

Kevin Harvick won the pole and Kyle Busch will start beside. Chase Elliott, Matt Kenseth and Erik Jones rounded out the top five.

Harvick tested the upper groove in an Xfinity Series car Thursday but had not tried it in the Cup car. Cup teams have two practices Saturday and there is a 200-lap Xfinity race that should give teams an idea if the traction compound will work.

"It's not going to be immediate because when you look at [when it was used at] Bristol, it took it a while to kind of get run in," Harvick said. "By the time we get done with the Xfinity race [Saturday], the track will be run in and I really do think there is going to be multiple grooves. It is not going to be like it is today."