SPARTA, Ky. -- If Darrell Wallace Jr. never gets another chance in a NASCAR Cup car, he can look at his four races in 2017 and know he improved as a driver.

Wallace, the first African-American driver in NASCAR's top series since 2006, improved on his finish in each race while substituting for injured Richard Petty Motorsports driver Aric Almirola, who could be cleared to drive in the next few days.

After a 26th-place run at Pocono, Wallace posted a 19th at Michigan, a 15th at Daytona and then an 11th Saturday night at Kentucky Speedway.

The 11th-place finish was the best finish by an African-American driver in the NASCAR Cup Series since Wendell Scott's 11th in 1971 at Islip (New York) Speedway.

"It's bittersweet," Wallace said. "The four races we had, I enjoyed working with them. ... I wish we could go on."

Almirola (back) will test Tuesday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and as long as he can manage the pain, he will race next weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Wallace, whose Xfinity Series ride at Roush Fenway Racing folded last month because of a lack of funding, will be a free agent once Almirola returns.

"It's just a bummer we can't keep going," Wallace said. "It's kind of heartbreaking. It is what it is. It's the business side of it. We were able to keep on clicking away some good finishes and keep improving."

Wallace had never driven a Cup car before last month.

"Hopefully I made a name for myself in the handful of starts," Wallace said. "We'll see what's next. ... I've got a lot of people in my corner. It's just a matter of what comes at the right time -- the best opportunity will present itself when the time is right.

"We'll see. We'll go on and have some fun and enjoy the week off. Maybe. I might be back at Loudon [New Hampshire]. Who knows?"