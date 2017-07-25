Brad Keselowski, the 2012 NASCAR Cup series champion, has agreed to a multiyear contract extension that Team Penske said will keep him with the organization "well into the future."

Keselowski had been coy the past few months when asked whether he was set to remain at Penske, but it would have been surprising if he left. Not only has had incredible success with 22 of his 23 career victories since joining the team in 2010, but he also has heavily aligned his Brad Keselowski Racing truck-racing team with Ford, which powers the Penske cars in Cup.

Crew chief Paul Wolfe agreed to remain at Penske last month, and Keselowski's signing keeps that combination together.

Since joining Team Penske in 2009, Brad Keselowski has posted 22 Cup wins and won the 2012 series championship. Sean Gardner/NASCAR via Getty Images

"In the time that Brad has driven for Team Penske, he has risen to the top echelon of stars in NASCAR," co-owner Roger Penske said in a statement. "Brad and Paul have established a terrific, winning combination and they are both real leaders within our team.

"More than just wins and championships, Brad is an important part our relationship with Ford Performance and his work with [his] Checkered Flag Foundation shows what kind of person he is away from the track. There is no question he continues to be a great fit for our organization."

The 33-year-old Keselowski, whose Cup cars have been sponsored primarily by Miller Lite and Discount Tire, is considered one of the top talents, and probably could have left for any team -- pending sponsorship -- as virtually all have had drivers who are in contract years or have room to expand with sponsorship.

Keselowski has two wins this season, and if the NASCAR playoffs started today, he would be seeded fourth out of the 16 playoff drivers.

"Roger and everyone at Team Penske have given me everything we need to win championships at the highest levels of NASCAR," Keselowski said. "As I have said all along, Team Penske is where I want to be and I am thrilled to continue with the organization well into the future.

"I have a lot of years left in the sport and I truly feel our best years are ahead of us."

His signing follows that of teammate Joey Logano, whom the team had announced in February has signed a contract to keep him with the organization at least through 2022.

The only question now is whether Penske expands to a third team, possibly with driver Ryan Blaney. Blaney, a Penske driver on loan to affiliate Wood Brothers Racing, earned his first NASCAR Cup victory June 11 at Pocono.

"I like where I'm at," Blaney said after that win.

Wood Brothers co-owner Eddie Wood said the team knows Blaney could go to Penske at any time.

"When Ryan came to drive our car [in 2015], it was actually kind of understood that he was going to be moving on probably the next year, and then it didn't happen," Wood said. "And whenever it happens, that's fine. Everybody will move on, and he'll go on to bigger and better and greater things."