Team Penske will bring Ryan Blaney in-house for 2018 as it increases its NASCAR Cup Series stable from two to three cars, while current Richard Childress Racing driver Paul Menard will replace Blaney at Wood Brothers Racing.

Blaney, who was signed with Penske through 2018 and signed a multiyear contract extension, has driven full time in the past two years for Wood Brothers, a Penske affiliate. Sponsorship for Blaney was not announced.

Menard is bringing the Menards home improvement store chain sponsorship for 22 races to the Wood Brothers. He also will drive in select Xfinity Series races for Team Penske, which has had sponsorship from Menards for select IndyCar races the past two years.

The 23-year-old Blaney earned his first career Cup victory earlier this year at Pocono Raceway. He sits 12th in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series point standings and has 18 top-10s in 74 career starts.

"This is a huge opportunity for me and my career," Blaney said in a release. "I've always enjoyed racing whatever car I was in and trying to win each and every race.

"I've had some great moments with both Team Penske and the Wood Brothers over the last few years. ... Hopefully we can go out there and win races and compete for championships year after year."

The son of former sprint car standout and NASCAR Cup driver Dave Blaney, Ryan Blaney also has a combined nine wins in the NASCAR truck and Xfinity series.

One of the most iconic teams in the sport, the Wood Brothers have won 99 races in Cup since Glen Wood formed the team in 1950. The team has won three races in the past 20 years, and Blaney should be the organization's first playoff participant since NASCAR implemented the playoff system in 2004.

The Wood Brothers' cars are built at Team Penske with the Wood Brothers primarily managing execution at the track.

"For some time now, we have wanted to bring Ryan in to run a third car for us, but things just needed to make sense from a timing and business perspective," Penske team owner Roger Penske said. "We have been working on making this a reality, and 2018 is the right opportunity to make this move and return our organization to a three-car team.

"The benefits of having three full-time teams under our roof, along with the continued technical partnership with the Wood Brothers, will help us remain competitive in the ever-changing NASCAR landscape."

Menard, 36, has one career win -- the 2011 Brickyard 400 -- and 19 top-five finishes in 383 career starts. He is 23rd in the NASCAR Cup point standings.

"I've really enjoyed my time in NASCAR and as a Cup Series driver, but to get the chance to drive the iconic No. 21 for the Wood Brothers is the coolest thing I've ever got a chance to do," Menard said.

Richard Childress released a statement saying that the team's plans for 2018 will be announced at a later date.

"[Menard] is a very talented driver and a good friend," Childress said. "Everyone at RCR wishes both Paul and Menards nothing but the best in the future."