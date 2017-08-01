Kurt Busch has been informed his option won't be picked up at Stewart-Haas Racing after this season, according to multiple reports.

Busch, who won the season-opening Daytona 500 and is 14th in the NASCAR Cup standings, will not return to the team next season, according to reports by NBC Sports and Motorsport.com. He has driven for SHR the past four seasons.

Stewart-Haas Racing disputed the reports in a tweet stating that Busch is expected to drive for the team next year.

We don't comment on contract status, but we expect @KurtBusch back in our @MonsterEnergy / @Haas_Automation Ford in '18. Just sayin'. — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) August 1, 2017

In 597 career Cup starts, Busch has 29 career wins and 127 top-5 finishes. Busch, who turns 39 on Friday, won the 2004 NASCAR Cup title while driving for team owner Jack Roush.