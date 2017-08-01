        <
        >

          Kurt Busch to part ways with SHR

          1:02 PM ET
          • Bob PockrassNASCAR
            Close
              • NASCAR writer for ESPN.com
              • 2009, 2013 NMPA Writer of the Year
              • More than 25 years experience covering motorsports
            Follow on Twitter

          Kurt Busch has been informed his option won't be picked up at Stewart-Haas Racing after this season, according to multiple reports.

          Busch, who won the season-opening Daytona 500 and is 14th in the NASCAR Cup standings, will not return to the team next season, according to reports by NBC Sports and Motorsport.com. He has driven for SHR the past four seasons.

          Stewart-Haas Racing disputed the reports in a tweet stating that Busch is expected to drive for the team next year.

          In 597 career Cup starts, Busch has 29 career wins and 127 top-5 finishes. Busch, who turns 39 on Friday, won the 2004 NASCAR Cup title while driving for team owner Jack Roush.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.