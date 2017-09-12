Danica Patrick won't return to Stewart-Haas Racing next season, possibly ending her racing career after five years of attempting to make a successful transition from IndyCar to NASCAR.

The 35-year-old Patrick has seven top-10s in 180 career starts. She has driven for Stewart-Haas Racing throughout her entire NASCAR career, and while her contract originally ran through 2018, the team did not have an anchor sponsor for her for next year when Nature's Bakery ended its three-year deal after one season following the 2016 season.

"It has been my honor to drive for Tony Stewart, Gene Haas and everyone at Stewart-Haas Racing for the past six seasons," Patrick said in a statement on her Facebook page. "Together we earned a Daytona 500 pole, seven top-10 finishes and we also had some exciting racing along the way.

"My time driving for them, however, has come to an end due to a new sponsorship arrangement in 2018. ... I wish SHR the best of luck with their new sponsorship and driver. Thanks for the memories. Right now, my focus is on the remainder of the 2017 season and finishing the year strong. I have the utmost faith in myself and those around me, and feel confident about my future."

SHR announced earlier Tuesday that it had signed Smithfield as a sponsor but did not say who will drive that car. It indicated that there would be a new driver to the lineup.