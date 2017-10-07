        <
          Erik Jones hits stairs left on track while filming for NASCAR on NBC

          3:43 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          CONCORD, N.C. -- Erik Jones was filming a segment for NASCAR on NBC/NBC Sports Network when he ran into an unexpected barrier.

          Literally.

          Jones clipped the lower section of steps that are used to cross from the grandstands into the infield at Charlotte Motor Speedway as he rounded Turn 4 on Saturday. The steps had inadvertently been left along the frontstretch wall.

          Jones was driving the NBC-wrapped car at the time. He was not injured.

          "I never really knew what I hit," Jones said. "It was pretty wild."

