CONCORD, N.C. -- Erik Jones was filming a segment for NASCAR on NBC/NBC Sports Network when he ran into an unexpected barrier.

Literally.

Jones clipped the lower section of steps that are used to cross from the grandstands into the infield at Charlotte Motor Speedway as he rounded Turn 4 on Saturday. The steps had inadvertently been left along the frontstretch wall.

.@Erik_Jones and @JeffBurton are OK after our test car clipped a set of stairs that was on the track. #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/rlYdIlroM7 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 7, 2017

Jones was driving the NBC-wrapped car at the time. He was not injured.

"I never really knew what I hit," Jones said. "It was pretty wild."